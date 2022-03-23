Metallica and Green Day lead Lollapalooza 2022 line-up









Green Day, Dua Lipa, and Metallica have been announced as Chicago’s Lollapalooza 2022 headliners. The full line-up can be viewed below.

The four-day festival takes place in Chicago’s Grant Park between July 28th-31st. Four-day general admission and VIP passes are now on sale via the festival’s website.

Kygo, Machine Gun Kelly, J.Cole, and Doja Cat will also be a part of the impressive festival bill. Other artists making an appearance include Kennyhoopla, Måneskin, Pom Pom Squad, Charli XCX, Idles, Turnstile, King Princess, Royal Blood, Sam Fender, Wet Leg, and Jazmine Sullivan.

The Chicago festival is one of the major rock events of the summer and was among the first of the major US festivals to return following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions last year.

For the 2021 instalment, the City of Chicago offered free one day passes to music fans as an incentive to get vaccinated. The festival, which was attended by an estimated 385,000 people was seen as a success after health officials reported that there was “no evidence” of it being a “super spreader event”.

Earlier this year, Ted Gardner, the revered artist manager and co-founder of the iconic Illinois festival, died at age 74.

Gardner had managed The Brian Jonestown Massacre since 2004, alongside the likes of Tool, The Verve, Queens Of The Stone Age, Rival Schools and Colin Hay. The music industry legend was described by Porno For Pyros bassist Martyn LeNoble as “a tough man with a good heart”, and was known for his ambitious, yet earnest spirit.

Relive some of the highlights of the 2021 Chicago Lollapalooza festival in the video below and get into the festival spirit with the season coming up just around the corner.