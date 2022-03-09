The Brian Jonestown Massacre announce 2022 tour dates









San Francisco neo-psychedelia group The Brian Jonestown Massacre have announced fresh tour dates for 2022 across North America. Anton Newcombe and his cohort have revealed that they will be joined by their friends in Mercury Rev for most of the two month trip across the continent.

The tour will mark the first big action from The Brian Jonestown Massacre since 2019, when they released their eponymous eighteenth studio album. The album showed the group maintain their usual form with a solid set of tracks highlighted by hits like ‘Tombes Oubliees’ and ‘Cannot Be Saved’.

On this return following a three-year break, the group’s charismatic leader, Anton Newcombe, will be joined by Hallberg Daði on bass Hakon Adalsteinsson and Enrique Maymi on guitar, Uri Rennert on drums, Joel Gion on tambourine, and Ryan Carlson on keyboards.

Beginning March 27th, The Brian Jonestown Massacre will hit the East Coast with a stop at Philadelphia’s Union Transfer before trekking up north into Canada and then back down the West Coast.

By May 11th, the tour will have come full circle with a stop at Washington D.C.’s Black Cat. The group will be joined by Mercury Rev as a supporting act for the majority of the 32-stop tour. The Buffalo, New York experimental rock group will begin the tour with The Brian Jonestown Massacre but are set to exit the bill after the April 30th stop in Houston.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre 2022 tour:

03/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

03/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

03/29 — Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall *

03/30 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live *

04/01 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

04/02 — Montreal, QC @ Le National *

04/04 — Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

04/05 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *

04/06 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue *

04/08 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre *

04/09 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom *

04/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

04/12 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre *

04/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

04/15 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *

04/17 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox *

04/18 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre *

04/20 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

04/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

04/23 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

04/24 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC *

04/28 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

04/29 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

04/30 — Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater *

05/02 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

05/03 — Saint Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

05/05 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

05/06 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

05/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

05/09 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

05/10 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/11 — Washington DC @ Black Cat

* = w/ Mercury Rev