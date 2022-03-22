Alice Glass accuses Machine Gun Kelly of “predatory behaviour towards underage girls”









Alice Glass has asked for Machine Gun Kelly to publicly apologise for what she has claimed is “predatory behaviour towards underage girls”.

In conjunction with her statement, Glass shared a 2013 interview with Fuse during which a then-23-year-old Kelly called Kendall Jenner his celebrity crush despite the fact she was only 17 at the time.

When he was asked whether he was counting down the days until she was 18, he replied: “I’m not waiting until she’s 18. I’ll go now. I’m not a creepy age. I’m 23, she’s 17 and a celebrity – there is no limits.”

Then in a strange attempt to justify his own behaviour he made further accusations himself. “Robert Plant who was one of the greatest lead singers ever, dated a girl who was 14,” he stated.

Continuing: “Axl Rose, who was one of the biggest badasses ever, dated a girl who was 16 and wrote a song for their first album, about the girl who was 16. I don’t care.”

He then disturbingly concluded: “Say what you want – if Kendall Jenner was in your bedroom naked, and you’re 50 – you’re going.”

In response to the unearthed interview, Glass remarked: “In this clip MGK blurts out a justification for statutory rape that amounts to ‘its ok because other famous men do.”

Adding: Quickly rattling off a list of examples that encourage predatory behaviour towards underage girls. These are the same arguments I heard as a young teenager. Arguments that were used to exploit me. This is very personal to me.”

The 33-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter then asserted the damaging truths of sexual exploitation that sadly all too often don’t seem to be morally obvious. “Being used by an older man for sex as a child/teen can have devastating consequences that lasts years or sometimes a lifetime depending on the severity of the abuse,” she added.

Glass then concluded her discussion by asking Kelly to apologise and disseminate a meaningful message. “Please address this @machinegunkelly. Tell your fans this was a bad take. Tell them this was wrong,” she wrote.

As of yet, Kelly is yet to address the matter and continues to promote his forthcoming tour and album.

