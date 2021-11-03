Mark Lanegan reveals that Covid-19 put him in a coma









Mark Lanegan has announced a forthcoming memoir titled Devil in a Coma that contains a “terrifying account” of the former Queens Of The Stone Age guitarist’s battle with Covid-19. The musician was confirmed positive in March of this year and apparently went “completely deaf” at one point. Lanegan also found himself “slipping in and out of a coma”.

The Screaming Trees frontman was living in Ireland at the time of infection, having relocated to the country from America. Lanegan’s battle with Covid-19 is described in a press release, which begins: “One blindingly bright morning in Ireland in March 2021, Mark Lanegan woke up and walked into the kitchen to pour himself a cup of coffee.”

“Having gone completely deaf during the illness that had been slowly devouring his sick body, he found himself floored with cracked ribs unable to breathe,” the passage continues. “His body — burdened with a gigantic dose of Covid-19 — was quickly taken to Kerry Hospital with little hope of survival.”

The situation certainly seemed bleak, as the passage makes startlingly clear: “Slipping in and out of coma, Lanegan’s mind and body were left oscillating between life and death, unable to walk or function for several months. As his situation becomes more intolerable over the course of that bleakest of springs he is assaulted by nightmares, visions and regrets about a life lived on the edge of chaos and disorder.”

He is prompted to consider his predicament and how, in his sixth decade, his lifelong battle with mortality has led to this final banal encounter with a disease that has done for millions, when he has apparently been cheating death for his whole existence,” the passage concludes.

According to reports, Lanegan’s condition has improved: “He has gotten his hearing back now but his health is up and down,” his book publicist said. The forthcoming memoir follows Lanegan’s 2020 book, Sing Backwards and Weep, which became a Sunday Times best-seller on release.

Devil in a Coma is set for release on December 14th via White Rabbit and is available for pre-order here.