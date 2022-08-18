Mark Hoppus says Blink-182 relationship is "back to what it should be"









For the past couple of months, rumours have been swirling around whether or not Blink-182 would be reuniting with original singer and guitarist Tom DeLonge. There were positive previous updates from vocalist and bassist Mark Hoppus talking about his mended relationship with DeLonge following Hoppus’ cancer treatment and even a statement from current singer and guitarist Matt Skiba implying that his future in the band was uncertain.

There still haven’t been any official announcements, but understandably, fans’ anticipation for a reunion has remained at a fever pitch. Today, that desire to see the classic Blink-182 trio back together will only be heightened by a recent interview Hoppus conducted with People Magazine. While discussing his cancer treatment and ongoing recovery, talk inevitably turned to Blink and the relationship between Hoppus, DeLonge, and Barker.

“Everybody’s in a really great place right now,” Hoppus shared. “I keep writing music, and I’m open to whatever the next phase of Blink is,” he says. “I’m hopeful for the future. I’m just damn glad to be here.”

Hoppus also commented on the first time that he, DeLonge, and Barker all met up before Hoppus started his chemotherapy treatments in 2021. “It was the first time that all three of us were in the same room in like five years,” Hoppus says. “It’s actually better than it used to be. There was no agenda. There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room.”

Hoppus confirmed that he was officially cancer free back in September of 2021. In an Instagram post earlier this month, DeLonge also teased a potential return to the band with an old-school photo of him, Hoppus, and Barker. Along with his ongoing research into extraterrestrial life, DeLonge released his most recent album with side project Angels & Airwave, Lifeforms, back in 2021.

This past June, Blink-182’s sophomore LP Dude Ranch celebrated its 25th anniversary. The group’s most recent tour was in 2019, but when the co-headlining tour with Lil Wayne experienced difficulties selling tickets, Blink-182 announced that they would be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their breakout LP Enema of the State by performing the album in full.