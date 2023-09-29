Marilyn Manson and Jane Doe settle rape lawsuit









Rock musician Marilyn Manson has settled a 2021 rape lawsuit with a woman who filed under the name of Jane Doe.

The suit filed two years ago, alleges the vocalist, real name Brian Warner, raped her and deprived her of food, safety and sleep. She even claimed he threatened to “bash her head in” if she spoke of the claimed abuse, which she maintained happened in 2011.

According to Rolling Stone, the notice of the settlement was filed with the Superior Court of California on Wednesday by Jane Doe’s attorney, Adam Wolf. A request to dismiss the case will then be filed within 45 days. According to reports, the trial was scheduled to begin next week, but now things have changed.

“I was fully prepared for trial and never in a million years thought I would ever settle, but over the past two-and-a-half years I have silently endured threats, bullying, harassment and various forms of intimidation that have intensified over the past few weeks,” Doe says in a statement provided to the publication.

She continues: “Marilyn Manson attended my deposition, and I was forced to answer seven hours of aggressive questioning with him staring at me from across the table. I’ve been told that this almost never happens, as it’s cruel, and that a main reason for it would be to intimidate and inflict emotional distress on a victim.”

“I never cared about money and only ever wanted justice, but if we had gone to trial, I could have lost my right to anonymity and been victim-blamed on a large and public scale,” she adds. “Most importantly I could have risked losing the freedom to tell my story, and that is worth more than anything in the world.”

Whilst the terms of the settlement have not been made public, Manson’s attorney, Howard King, says: “Brian is pleased that, just as previous lawsuits were abandoned without payment or settled for pennies on the dollar, this plaintiff has now agreed to drop her suit in exchange for an insurance payment representing a fraction of her demands and far less than the cost to Brian of proceeding to trial”.

In other Marilyn Manson news, earlier this month it was announced that he has been sentenced to community service for blowing his nose on a videographer while performing in New England in 2019.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.