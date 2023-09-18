Marilyn Manson sentenced to community service for blowing nose on videographer









Rock singer Marilyn Manson has been fined $1,200 and sentenced to 20 hours of community service after blowing his nose on a videographer while performing in New England in 2019.

The incident took place during a performance at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford on August 19th, 2019. Although Manson, real name Brian Warner, asked to attend the hearing via video link, he was instructed to appear in-person at the courtroom in Laconia.

After agreeing to a plea agreement with prosecutors, the musician pleaded no contest which allowed his other charge to be dismissed. Manson was also accused of spitting on the same videographer, but won’t face any punishment over the alleged incident. His no contest plea means the charge isn’t being contested nor does he admit guilt.

In addition to being fined, Manson is required to not get arrested, and he must inform local police of any shows in the New Hampshire region within the next two years. As he’s not local to the area, Manson has been permitted to serve his community service in California.

A police affidavit regarding the incident claims Manson assaulted videographer Susan Fountain in the pit of the venue and spat a “big lougee” at her after putting his face toward her camera. Saliva landed on both of her hands with saliva and later on, he knelt before covering one of his nostrils ahead of blowing the other on Fountain’s arms and hands. In a statement, she described the incident as “the most disgusting thing a human being could have done.”

In May, a judge dismissed multiple defamation claims made against Evan Rachel Wood by Manson, including his suit that Wood “recruited, coordinated, and pressured” women to make false statements about him. The musician is planning to appeal the ruling.

Following the dismissal, Wood’s attorney Michael Kump said in a statement: “We are very pleased with the Court’s ruling, which affirms and protects Evan’s exercise of her fundamental First Amendment rights. As the Court correctly found, Plaintiff failed to show that his claims against her have even minimal merit.”