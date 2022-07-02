Margot Robbie’s favourite bands of all time









There are moments in Margot Robbie’s glittering cinematic career that are pop-riveted onto the bonnet of our memories like popcorn ground into a movie theatre armchair. Or at the very least there are snapshots that I will never forget, and that’s coming from someone who mislays anniversary dates like the receipts that you thought you’d never need.

Since first breaking into the mainstream in style in the Wolf of Wall Street she has become a Hollywood banker almost guaranteed to beguile an audience. However, her choices have never been as safe as her talent ensures. This has left many of us wildly intrigued by what lies ahead with the forthcoming Greta Gerwig film Barbie.

It is certainly a curious role, and it will test her depth to its limits. Thankfully, there is a lot of depth of character for Robbie to delve into, and that much is borne out in her eclectic music taste which mixes summery vibes with the sunshine-shunning world of heavy metal. As she said of the first record she ever bought: “I think the first album I bought was AFI’s Sing the Sorrow. I was in a bit of a heavy metal phase. But I think the first single I bought was Blink 182 ‘All the Small Things’.”

This heavy metal phase was an abiding one. “I had a real like heavy metal phase,” she once explained. “I was like 14 and I dyed my hair black, and I cut it with a razor blade and I’d only wear like band shirts and go listen to the heaviest of heavy metal. It was a really weird phase, but like Silverstein and Bullet for My Valentine and bands like that”.

She then went on to champion the mask-wearing ghouls as her favourites. “I went to a Slipknot concert and to this day it was probably the best concert I’ve ever gone to”. Adding to her praise, the actor stated, “They’re just amazing performers – even if you don’t like metal, I think you would appreciate a Slipknot concert, cause it’s just incredible to watch”.

And she still digs out those records when she needs to cut loose a little bit these days. Thus, she was floored when Bullet for My Valentine dropped her a surprise message. As the band’s own Matt Tuck recalled: “You don’t really think of these huge A-listers being metalheads, but everyone has their own taste in music and just because people don’t wear it on their sleeves doesn’t mean it’s not there.”

Continuing: “We know we’ve got a couple of celebrity fans, obviously Margot is one, so it was amazing – such good vibes. Her reaction was incredible, it put a little twinkle in our eyes. It was brilliant.”

However, alongside the metal of her youth, her tastes have turned from the dark to sun-kissed. In a recent Vogue feature, the future Barbie star was asked to name her favourite band and she responded, “I mean I have a lot, but Electric Light Orchestra.” And as for her favourite song, “Right now, ‘The Oogum Boogum Song’ [by Brenton Wood].” If that doesn’t make for an eclectic mix, then what does?

Margot Robbie’s favourite bands:

Slipknot

Bullet for my Valentine

Electric Light Orchestra

Silverstein

AFI

