Margot Robbie's voice as Barbie revealed in new behind-the-scenes video









The upcoming Barbie movie is one of the most hotly anticipated films in recent times. Information is scarce about the flick, which is slated for a 2023 release, but we do know that it is directed by Greta Gerwig, who co-wrote the screenplay with Noah Baumbach, and that it is based on the eponymous line of toys by Mattel.

Ramping up the excitement is the all-star cast. It stars Margot Robbie as the titular doll, Ryan Gosling as Ken, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Michael Cera, and many others.

The film has been in development for years now and has gone through many iterations using different scripts and actors before finally reaching the form that is to be released next year. The shift from Sony to Warner Bros has been credited with helping the film finally overcome these development hurdles.

The movie has been wrapped in secrecy, but recently we’ve been drip-fed information such as news of the cast as well as getting a first peek at stills from the film itself. However, the most exciting piece of information yet has just dropped; what Margot Robbie’s voice sounds like as Barbie.

In a short new clip, Robbie’s voice as Barbie is heard for the first time, as we watch her roller-skate down a street alongside America Ferrera. The voice is exactly what you’d expect from a live-action Barbie, high-pitched and conveying a slightly dense character.

The clip was shared on Twitter and, in it, Robbie is clad in the pink bell-bottomed jumpsuit that has been featured in the pictures that have made their way onto social media recently, and at one point she takes Ferrera by the hand and asks her: “Ready for fun?”

Watch the clip below.

MARGOTS BARBIE VOICE WAITT pic.twitter.com/rsbpwQtChU — nai (@margotswhore) June 27, 2022

