First look at Ryan Gosling as Ken Doll in Greta Gerwig film 'Barbie'









When it was first announced that a new romantic comedy about Barbie was being made, many people thought that it would just be another attempt to cash in on the brand name. However, that opinion quickly changed when it was revealed that Greta Gerwig – the director of gems like Lady Bird – had been attached to the project.

According to the reports, Margot Robbie is set to star as the titular character while Ryan Gosling will play the role of her male counterpart Ken. Although there were multiple changes to the cast as well as the crew, Gerwig is the one who is going to finish the project and it looks the film will definitely be unique.

In an interview, Robbie said: “Right, it comes with a lot of baggage! And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it.People generally hear Barbie and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t’.”

Before Robbie had signed onto the project, Amy Schumer had been cast as Barbie but she later dropped out due to creative differences. “They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it,” Schumer revealed while talking about the reason why she left.

When Schumer suggested that Barbie should be an inventor, the producers told her to make Barbie an inventor of Jell-O stilettos and gifted her Manolo Blahnik heels when she got the role. Schumer added: “The idea that that’s just what every woman must want, right there, I should have gone, ‘You’ve got the wrong gal.'”

