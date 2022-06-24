Margot Robbie names her favourite books of all time









Margot Robbie has experienced a meteoric rise to the very top after starring in Martin Scorsese’s celebrated film The Wolf of Wall Street, a project which gave her the necessary momentum to kickstart her career. Since then, Robbie has collaborated with some of the greatest directors living today including the likes of Quentin Tarantino, James Gunn and more.

Born in Queensland, Robbie was drawn to the performing arts from an early age and was actually trained in a circus school where she displayed her talents as a trapeze. While working a number of odd jobs, she studied acting and the dramatic arts in college before eventually focusing on her professional career.

In the years that have followed her breakthrough, Robbie has continued to land fascinating projects and is currently set to star as the titular character in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film Barbie. In addition to that, she is also going to feature in Wes Anderson’s new film Asteroid City as well as a future project by Damien Chazelle.

Robbie has definitely drawn inspiration from films and great actors but books have always remained a major influence in her life. When asked to name some of her favourite books, Robbie cited Animals by Emma Jane Unsworth as one of her top picks: “If you were in your early 20s, living in London as a girl in the last decade, then you should read this book. You’re going to feel so seen.”

She also included Mitch Albom’s The Five People You Meet in Heaven which revolves around an amusement park employee who goes to heaven after his accidental death and gets the chance to re-evaluate everything. Robbie said: “This book means everything to me. I love it… I don’t know why, it’s just a really beautiful book.”

Check out the full list below.

Margot Robbie’s favourite books:

The Hobbit – J.R.R. Tolkien

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone – J.K. Rowling

The Famous Five – Enid Blyton

The Secret Seven – Enid Blyton

Nancy Drew – Carolyn Keene

The Sun Also Rises – Ernest Hemingway

To Kill a Mockingbird – Harper Lee

Dune – Frank Herbert

Easy Riders, Raging Bulls– Peter Biskind

The Magicians – Lev Grossman

The Five People You Meet in Heaven – Mitch Albom

Animals – Emma Jane Unsworth

This list contains books from all periods of Robbie’s life, ranging from childhood favourites to recent reads that form a timeline of her evolution and achievements. During the interview, Robbie claimed that J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy opus was the book that got her into reading more.

“The first book I read was The Hobbit,” Robbie revealed while recalling her experiences. “I was 8 years old and in school, must have been Grade 3 or 4, and our teacher was reading out loud to the class. As soon as she started reading it, I was so hooked.”

