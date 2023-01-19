Liam Gallagher claims Noel has been "begging for forgiveness"









Liam Gallagher is ramping up excitement for Oasis fans by claiming that his brother and former bandmate, Noel Gallagher, has recently been in touch and is “begging for forgiveness”.

Gallagher took to Twitter on January 18th and wrote: “Just had RKID on the phone begging for forgiveness bless him wants to meet up what Dya reckon meet up or fuck him off”.

The news emerges after Noel revealed that he would “never say never” to an Oasis reunion when speaking to BBC Radio Manchester earlier in the week. However, he did caveat his admission by saying, “it would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances”.

Previously, in October 2022, Noel asserted that there’s “no point” in getting the band back together, as they still sell “as many records now” as they did when together. Notably, the band abruptly split in 2009 when the Gallagher brother’s relationship hit boiling point backstage in Paris.

Although Noel has been cryptic about his thoughts on an Oasis reunion, Liam has always maintained that the band should get back together. He even claimed last year that the Manchester band “should never have split up”.

Despite fans hoping for a reunion soon, last year, it seemed like the Gallaghers were feuding once again, which cast significant doubt on the prospect. This came after Liam claimed that no Oasis songs appeared in his Knebworth 22 concert film because Noel “blocked them”.

Elsewhere, Noel Gallagher has recently announced that he and his wife, Sara Macdonald, are divorcing. The pair have been together for 22 years and married in the New Forest in 2011. They have two sons together, Donovan and Sonny.

In other news, Noel Gallagher’s much anticipated fourth album, Council Skies, now has a release date. It is arriving on June 2nd via Sour Mash. It will include the recent single ‘Pretty Boy’.

