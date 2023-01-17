"Never say never": Noel Gallagher refuses to rule out an Oasis reunion









As part of a new interview, Noel Gallagher refused to rule out the possibility of an Oasis reunion and declared, “never say never”.

Gallagher was speaking to BBC Radio Manchester when he made the revelation about his forthcoming High Flying birds album, Council Skies, which is out on June 2nd through Sour Mash Records. The announcement coincided with the release of Noel’s new single, ‘Easy Now’, and the accompanying video.

During the interview to promote the record, Gallagher was unsurprisingly asked about a potential Oasis reunion. In the past, Noel has completely shut down talk about the group getting back together since their split in 2009, but this time, he’s letting fans dream. “You should never say never,” Gallagher told BBC Radio Manchester. However, he did caveat his comment by saying, “it would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances.”

He added: “That’s not to say that those circumstances would never come about. I’m still in love with writing… and the creative processes,” he said. “The whole thing never gets old for me.”

In contrast, Gallagher told Mr Porter in 2021: “You don’t really understand unless you’ve really been in it. Once you’ve quit, there is no going back. There’s no point in going back. Bands are weird, you start off as young men and end up going all the way through to being middle-aged dads and all that goes with it.”

The guitarist added: “I’m as much fascinated by it today as I was 13 years ago when I went solo and 30 years ago next year when [debut Oasis album] Definitely Maybe came out. I love the feeling of creating something out of nothing and the journey that that song will take… all the way through to the studio then to playing it to people, then it being released and then hearing it on the radio. It’s what kind of keeps you going.”

Meanwhile, according to the press release for Council Skies, Gallagher’s forthcoming album is “reclaiming his past and paying homage to his Mancunian roots”. The LP was made at Noel’s Lone Star Sound Recording Studios in London, with orchestrated strings recorded at Abbey Road Studios. The title, Council Skies, is taken from a book title by revered Sheffield illustrator Pete McKee.