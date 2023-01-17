Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds announce new album 'Council Skies'









Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced details of a new album, Council Skies, which arrives on January 2nd through Sour Mash Records.

According to the press release, the album is Gallagher “reclaiming his past and paying homage to his Mancunian roots”. The LP was made at Noel’s Lone Star Sound Recording Studios in London, with orchestrated strings recorded at Abbey Road Studios. The title, Council Skies, is taken from a book title by revered Sheffield illustrator Pete McKee.

On Twitter, McKee revealed Gallagher asked for his permission before naming the album Council Skies. He replied to a fan: “Yep, I can confirm Noel rang me up early last year and asked if he could use the title of my book for his album. He saw it sat on his book shelf. Obviously I said yes!”

Discussing the new album, which includes the previous single ‘Pretty Boy’, Gallagher said in a statement: “It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be … that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ‘90s. When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that.”

Gallagher added: “Top of the Pops on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that’s what I think music should be. I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way.”

Additionally, Gallagher has also shared his delightful new single, ‘Easy Now’. The track arrives alongside a video directed by Colin Solal Cardo and stars Critics Choice Award-nominated Milly Alcock, who starred as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the HBO hit series House of the Dragon. Noel also makes a brief cameo in the video.

Watch the video for ‘Easy Now’ below, and also see the tracklist for Gallagher’s forthcoming album, Council Skies.

Council Skies tracklist:

‘I’m Not Giving Up Tonight’ ‘Pretty Boy’ ‘Dead To The World’ ‘Open The Door, See What You Find’ ‘Trying To Find A World That’s Been And Gone’ ‘Easy Now’ ‘Council Skies’ ‘There She Blows!’ ‘Love Is A Rich Man’ ‘Think Of A Number’ Bonus Track – ‘We’re Gonna Get There In The End’

Deluxe Council Skies tracklist:

Disc 1:

‘I’m Not Giving Up Tonight’ ‘Pretty Boy’ ‘Dead To The World’ ‘Open The Door, See What You Find’ ‘Trying To Find A World That’s Been And Gone’ ‘Easy Now’ ‘Council Skies’ ‘There She Blows!’ ‘Love Is A Rich Man’ ‘Think Of A Number’

Disc 2:

‘Don’t Stop…’ ‘We’re Gonna Get There In The End’ ‘Mind Games’ ‘Pretty Boy ‘(Instrumental) ‘Dead To The World’ (Instrumental) ‘Council Skies’ (Instrumental) ‘Think Of A Number’ (Instrumental) ‘I’m Not Giving Up Tonight’ (David Holmes Remix) ‘Think Of A Number’ (Pet Shop Boys Magic Eye 12” Remix) ‘Pretty Boy’ (Robert Smith Remix) ‘Council Skies’ (The Reflex Revision) ‘Flying On The Ground’ (Radio 2 Session, 08.09.21) ‘You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere’ (Radio 2 Session, 08.09.21) ‘Live Forever’ (Radio 2 Session, 08.09.21)