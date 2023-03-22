Liam Gallagher responds to Noel’s latest comments about an Oasis reunion









Liam Gallagher has responded after his brother, Noel Gallagher, told the singer to “call us” regarding a potential Oasis reunion.

Earlier this week, Liam responded to a fan on social media who asked if there’s a “small percentage that Oasis get back together,” taking to social media to say: “It’s happening”. Following that comment, Noel spoke about the possibility of an Oasis return during an interview with France Inter and claimed: “No one has really come along to take our place”.

Noel continued: “There’s something in the papers back in England today. He should get his people to call my people; they know who they are, they know where we are. Stop talking on the fucking internet, and let’s see what you’ve got to say.”

Asked if it is only a question of a phone call, he replied: “You would think, right? You would think. He’s got my number, he’s got my manager’s number, call us. But you know what? He won’t call”. When asked why Liam wouldn’t make the call, Noel concluded: “But why indeed. Why indeed.”

Now, Liam has taken to Twitter to respond to Noel’s latest comments and posted: “Here’s how I see it the little fella aka potato has done a lot of damage to Oasis as a band / brand he’s got a lot of making up to do not just to me but to you the fans the people that put us where we are tday as you were LG x”

Watch footage of Noel’s recent interview below.

Last month, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy passionately ranted about why Oasis should reunite. “What are Oasis doing? Can you imagine being in potentially – right now, still – the coolest band in the world, and not doing it because you’re in a mard with your brother? They need to grow up,” he said on Q with Tom Power.

Healy continued: “They’re men of the people, and they’re sat around in, like, Little Venice and Highgate, crying over an argument with their brother. There’s not one kid, not one person, going to a High Flying Birds gig or a Liam Gallagher gig that would not rather be at an Oasis gig”.

In response, Liam tweeted: “It’s our time to waste. Who made him the boss of time?”. Meanwhile, in January, Noel said to BBC Radio Manchester: “You should never say never” but conceded “it would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances.”

He added: “That’s not to say that those circumstances would never come about. I’m still in love with writing… and the creative processes,” he said. “The whole thing never gets old for me.”

Oasis announced their break up in 2009 after a fight backstage which led to the band pulling out of their headline appearance at Rock En Seine in Paris. The weekend before they officially broke up, the Gallagher brothers also cancelled a scheduled appearance at V Festival in Chelmsford.

In a statement on their website, Noel wrote after Rock En Seine: “It is with some sadness and great relief…I quit Oasis tonight. People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.”

Looking back at the end of Oasis with Esquire in 2015, Noel commented: “All that being said, we had two gigs left and I reckon if I’d had got to the end of that tour and I’d had six months off I would have just forgotten about it, got on with it. But the straw that broke the camel’s back was the night in Paris and that was a fight. There’s no hidden darkness.”