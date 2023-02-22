Liam Gallagher responds to Matt Healy’s call for Oasis reunion









Liam Gallagher has responded to fellow rock star Matt Healy, who called for Oasis to get back together. Healy had originally mentioned that the Gallagher brothers were blowing the chance of being in the best band in the world, saying: “What are Oasis doing? Can you imagine being in potentially – right now, still – the coolest band in the world, and not doing it because you’re in a mard with your brother? They need to grow up”.

Taking to Twitter, Liam responded to the 1975 frontman, saying: “It’s our time to waste. Who made him the boss of time?”. Liam had previously welcomed the idea of getting Oasis back together when he claimed to be on good terms with Noel, asking social media, “Just had RKID on the phone begging for forgiveness bless him wants to meet up what Dya reckon meet up or fuck him off?”.

Despite the Gallagher brothers’ tension, Noel mentioned being open to a reunion if it were for the right reasons: “You should never say never. It would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances,” he commented. “That’s not to say that those circumstances would never come about”.

Healy had also mentioned the public wanting to hear both Gallaghers playing together again, saying: “They’re men of the people, and they’re sat around in, like, Little Venice and Highgate, crying over an argument with their brother. There’s not one kid, not one person, going to a High Flying Birds gig or a Liam Gallagher gig that would not rather be at an Oasis gig”.

Regardless of what happens down the line, Liam Gallagher mentioned being content either way. He said: “I’d love Oasis to get back together. If it happens, it happens. But I’m quite happy doing my solo career. We should never have split up, but we did, and this is where we’re at”.