Liam Gallagher says Oasis "should never have split up"









In a recent interview, Liam Gallagher has stated that he believes that Oasis “should never have split up,” and said that he would “love” the legendary Britpop group to reform.

The band broke up in 2009 and ever since, rumours have been bubbling up occasionally about a potential reunion. Unfortunately, the tempestuous relationship between Liam and his brother Noel seems to have kept them at arm’s length from a reunion.

In an interview with The Times, Liam has once again mentioned that he wants to bury the hatchet with his brother and regroup. “I’d love Oasis to get back together,” he said. “If it happens, it happens. But I’m quite happy doing [my solo career].”

“We should never have split up, but we did, and this is where we’re at,” he added.

Later in the interview, Liam discussed how he sees Noel as “a different person” since they last spoke, and “like he’s been abducted”.

“But you know I love him,” he added. “We split up nearly 13 years ago. It’s ridiculous. We can go on about whose fault it is, but he’s his own man. If he really wanted to get in contact, for my mum’s sake, he could do it, but he obviously doesn’t want to. There are only so many olive branches you can offer”.

Liam said last year he would happily reform Oasis for free, but Noel named his price at £100million to get the band back together. Noel’s reasoning was that he believed it would damage the legacy of the group which has been “set in stone”.

After the release of the 25th anniversary documentary about the group’s iconic Knebworth gig, Noel was asked about a potential reunion and he said he “doesn’t feel like it”.

Gallagher added: “People ask me that question on a daily basis and I can only say to you that, I just don’t feel like it. When you’re in a band, it’s an absolute compromise so no I don’t think I could come up with an idea and then run it by four people and then six weeks later, somebody knocks it back because their cat’s got a cough so I like to march to the beat of my own drum. Oasis is done I’m afraid.”

In 2020, Liam mentioned in an interview that a reunion will happen “very fucking soon,” because he believes Noel is “greedy and he loves money and he knows that it’s got to happen soon or it won’t happen”. That was nearly two years ago, so it seems we may not know until they are physically on stage at this point.

Watch Oasis’ ‘Live Forever’ live at Knebworth below, taken from the 25th-anniversary documentary.