The first ever album Liam Gallagher bought









Liam Gallagher didn’t grow up obsessed with music, but that all changed when he got to the age of 16 thanks to one song, a number that had a transformative impact on his life as he allowed the brightness in for the first time.

During this period of his life, Gallagher admits that things were difficult at home, and there was very little reason to celebrate. Although he was fortunately never physically assaulted by his father, what he witnessed stayed with him for years after his mother’s divorce.

Gallagher was constantly getting himself into trouble at school, expressing contempt for anything and everybody. His education days were brought to a premature end when he was expelled, and it was around this time that one band changed his life.

Before this point, music was his brother’s fixation, and football was his only interest — then The Stone Roses happened. “The first band that I ever really got into was the Roses and the first record I bought was probably The Stone Roses [debut album],” he told BBC 6 Music.

He’d listened to music before, but, it was merely background noise. Gallagher continued: “I know a lot of people will go, ‘Yeah liar! It was Whitney Houston’ or something like that, but it wasn’t,” the singer-songwriter promises. “I think [I first bought] The Stone Roses’ first album. That was round about the first time I was digging music… That album changed my life, it was my blueprint to music.”

One particular song from the record is especially poignant to him, although, in typical LG style, he initially got the track’s name hilariously wrong. Gallagher added: “The first tune I remember was ‘I Wanna Be Adored’. I think I was still in school and I remember my mate going: ‘You’ve got to check this band out.’ I thought it was ‘I Wanna Be A Dog’ and obviously I was like, ‘That’s a strange title and that’, but anyway I got into The Roses and that was it. It sent me on my way.”

In 2012 when The Stone Roses put their problems behind them and decided to reunite, Gallagher got to live out his childhood dream by opening up for them with Beady Eye.

After spending two decades in the biggest band in the country, Liam wasn’t too proud to play second fiddle to The Roses. The parka monkey even said he’d have done the show with Oasis when they were at the height of their powers just to have been part of such a momentous occasion.

“I already hoped we would [support The Stone Roses], I’d have done it with Oasis. I’m not one of these people who goes ‘We’re not supporting you because we’re just as big as you’, I think some days you’ve got to drop your guard, it doesn’t matter who’s headlining,” he told 6 Music ahead of the performance.

Additionally, it helped The Stone Roses were from a nearby area, and Gallagher could relate to them. Seeing them wearing the same sort of clothes as he donned made Liam realise perhaps music was accessible for people like him after all, and nothing has been the same since.

Listen to the life-changing ‘I Wanna Be A Dog’ below.