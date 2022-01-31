LCD Soundsystem to perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’









It has been revealed that LCD Soundsystem are set to perform as guests on ‘Saturday Night Live’ next month.

The announcement came from host John Mulaney yesterday (January 30th) where he announced that the Brooklyn electro-rock group will be taking the stage on February 26th, 2022.

The group caused a stir just before Christmas last year with a live performance of their festive ballad ‘Christmas Will Break Your Heart’ as the closing song for their concert section of ‘The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special’, which was shown exclusively to Amazon Music on December 23rd, 2021.

The set has stirred hope in fans that new music could be on the horizon. The group haven’t released a studio album since the release of American Dream in 2017. In the Christmas performance, the setlist didn’t debut any new music, however. The set consisted mainly of tracks from American Dream as well as a couple from their masterpiece 2005 debut album and ‘I Can Change’ from 2010’s ‘This Is Happening’.

“I’ve already conquered film [and] James has conquered music,” actor Eric Wareheim said in a statement shared with the trailer for ‘All My Friends’, “But we have yet to conquer the sitcom – the HIGHEST form of art.”

Adding: “We’ve been working on this project for 15 years, and for this show, we’re unveiling a uniquely emotional perspective of the sitcom universe for the holidays – provided by one of the greatest bands of all time and my dear friends, LCD Soundsystem. I can’t believe Amazon Music is letting us do this.”

“I am similarly stunned that someone let us do this,” James Murphy added. “At least we finally get to use our Korey puppet.”

LCD Soundsystem returned for their first live performance since 2018 in November 2021 where they covered Joy Division’s ‘No Love Lost’ in front of a truly satisfied audience. This came just after the band had announced that they would be returning with a month-long residency at Brooklyn Steel in New York.

The following gigs saw the band play some of their older rarities such as 2004’s ‘Beat Connection’ and 2017’s ‘Other Voices’.

The residency was unfortunately cut off three shows early due to the rising cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. It is hoped that the return on ‘Saturday Night Live’ later next month will mark the beginning of a more permanent run of live performances for the group who have been missed for the last few years.

Stream the fantastic live cover of Joy Division’s ‘No Love Lost’ below.