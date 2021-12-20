LCD Soundsystem cancel remainder of Brooklyn residency









There are very few bands as synonymous with a city as LCD Soundsystem are with New York. Sadly, however, their Brooklyn Steel residency has now been cancelled.

Their 20-date run began on November 23rd and was set to finish December 21st, but with a few days to go, the band and venue have announced that the final shows will not be going ahead.

The venue regrettably revealed in a post: “LCD Soundsystem’s shows at Brooklyn Steel on December 19, 20 and 21 have been cancelled.”

Adding: “All tickets purchased via AXS will be automatically refunded – there is no action required if you purchased your tickets via AXS online or by phone.”

The New York band explained the decision in a separate statement, announcing: “You have all spoken. The last three shows are cancelled. You good people who want to return your tickets and try again another time have spoken, but so has the new info, the hospital capacity, and those of us in the band, crew and venue.”

Concluding: “We certainly had enough cancellations to make the vote count, but we also, now with all the new info, want to stop for our own sakes.”

No information on when the cancelled shows plan to be rescheduled has yet been announced.