LCD Soundsystem to perform a huge London residency









LCD Soundsystem has revealed that they’re doing a series of shows in London in the summer. The New York band have said they will perform in Britain for a residency at the Brixton O2 Academy, where the shows will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band’s first live gigs that they played in London.

The shows will take on June 29th and July 1st-3rd, which will give fans of LCD Soundsystem the chance to see the band after nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vocalist James Murphy has always intended the band to be heard on stage, feeling that the concert is the perfect venue for creative spontaneity and stagecraft. Murphy reported in 2004 that he wasn’t interested in pandering to audiences who wanted proficiency, or perfection, but felt poised to replicate the mistakes that make for an exhilarating, even riveting, song selection.

“I look at most live bands today and they are so horrible,” Murphy said.“If I played in most of the bands I see, I wouldn’t go onstage. It’s posed and fake like nothing’s at stake. You see two kinds of bands: bands that can’t play and bands that never make mistakes. I’m interested in neither.”

In other LCD Soundsystem news, the band will perform a collection of multi-night residencies in Philadelphia and Boston in the coming months. The band recently guested on Saturday Night Live, on a show that was hosted by former writer John Mulaney.

Steve Martin, Candace Bergen, Paul Rudd, Elliott Gould, Tina Fey, and Conan O’Brien appeared on the episode, bringing a hybrid of electric guitars and razor-sharp punchlines. Mulaney made some jokes about his December 2020 intervention and subsequent stint in rehab because of the intervention.

As it happens, the episode of Saturday Night Live coincided with the band’s return to the live stages, giving them the chance to appear before the cameras, in the hopes of drumming up audiences for their stints on the American stages, as well as the stint of shows they are about to play in London in the upcoming months.

Stream LCD Soundsystem on Saturday Night Live below.