James Murphy, Black Dice and more set to play at DFA 20th-anniversary party









DFA Records is hosting celebrations for its 20th anniversary next month. The label’s first two releases – The Rapture’s ‘House of Jealous Lovers’ and Juan MacLean’s ‘By The Time I Get To Venus’ – both came out in March 2002. All these years later, DFA is still going strong.

The celebrations will take place on March 26th at New York City’s Knockdown Center. The stunning lineup will be spread across three rooms, with sets running from 8pm to 4am. Ticketholders can look forward to performances by the likes of LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy, Black Dice, Juan MacLean, Nancy Whang, Museum of Love, and Tyler Pope.

In their announcement, DFA detailed their ambitions for the label’s 20th birthday bash: “It’s kind of a return to the bad-idea, over-ambitious DFA parties of yore, with three rooms full of DJs and bands, label family, friends old and new, fellow travellers, plus ones who wish they were at some other party, and all of you wonderful people who have supported us throughout the years.”

DFA was founded in 2001 by James Murphy and Tim Goldsworthy after the pair met while working in New York on the David Holmes album Let’s Get Killed. After the album was finished, Goldsworthy decided to stay in New York, and the pair started hosting parties in the city’s Lower East Side. Eventually, Murphy and Goldsworthy decided to expand DFA, transforming it into the independent label it is today

Last year, however, Murphy and former label head Jonathan Galkin fell out over the creative direction of DFA. In a recent interview, the pair acknowledged the rift that their differing visions for DFA had opened up: “To me and to [co-founder] Tim [Goldsworthy], DFA was a collective of people that was independent of a label and predated the label. It was parties”.

One of the most noteworthy inclusions on the 20th-anniversary party lineup in this regard is Black Dice. After years of releasing albums with DFA, the group decided to release their last record on Galkin’s new label FourFour.