Watch LCD Soundsystem perform ‘Thrills’ and ‘Yr City’s A Sucker’ to ‘SNL’









On the weekend (February 26th), LCD Soundsystem were the musical guests on Saturday Night Live. The group put on a cracking display performing their tracks ‘Thrills’ and ‘Yr City’s A Sucker’.

The group last played on SNL back in 2017 while they were promoting their fourth studio album American Dream; they were joined by John Mulaney as host on the latest episode of the show.

For their performance, the band played ‘Thrills’ and ‘Yr City’s A Sucker’, two tracks from their 2005 self-titled debut album.

Meanwhile, LCD Soundsystem have announced a series of concert residencies in Philadelphia and Boston this spring to mark their triumphant return to live performance following the COVID pandemic.

The New York rock group returned to live performance after a three-year break last autumn and played a memorable performance at the Brooklyn Steel venue to kick off the residency. During the emphatic performance, the group covered Joy Division’s ‘No Love Lost’ and Spacemen 3’s ‘Big City (Everybody I Know Can Be Found Here)’.

The residencies this spring will take place in Boston and Philadelphia. The group will perform four shows at Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia from March 28th-31st, followed by four shows at the new Boston venue Roadrunner from April 3rd-5th. The two sets of shows will mark the band’s first live dates of 2022.

It is hoped that this return to live performance in 2022 will mark the end of the COVID disturbances after the false start prohibited by the Omicron variant at the end of last year.

The group had initially told fans they wouldn’t cancel the remaining shows on their Brooklyn residency after a long debate. But they explained: “If enough people want to cancel, we’ll cancel the shows and refund everyone, putting you next in line as well.”

Before the gigs were cancelled, fans who didn’t feel safe attending still could get a refund for their tickets. Any possible rescheduled dates are yet to be confirmed.

Listen to LCD Soundsystem play ‘Thrills’ and ‘Yr City’s A Sucker’ on Saturday Night Live below.