LCD Soundsystem release 'Holiday Special' through Amazon









LCD Soundsystem have released a new festive treat. Delivered via Amazon Music’s Twitch channel and Prime Video, LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special, is a brilliant take on the trope of the Christmas special.

Directed by Eric Wareheim, who also plays frontman James Murphy, there are appearances from Macaulay Culkin, Aparna Nancherla, Jon Daly, Christine Ko, and more. The film opens with a 1990s-style sitcom called All My Friends, which shows a variety of comedians and actors playing members of the New York troupe.

Over last weekend, the band took the initiative to cancel the final three dates of their lengthy Brooklyn Steel residency due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in New York, despite their initial plans to carry on.

“You good people who want to return your tickets and try again another time have spoken, but so has the new info, the hospital capacity, and those of us in the band, crew, and venue,” the band explained on Instagram. “We certainly had enough cancellations to make the vote count, but we also, now with all the new info, want to stop for our own sakes.”

James Murphy and Co. released their lauded last album, American Dream, in 2017. Following on from that, they dropped the live album, Electric Lady Sessions in 2019. As of late, their Brooklyn Steel residency has had fans hoping that a new studio album is in the works. Mixing in a host of covers such as Spacemen 3’s ‘Big City’, the band reminded us just how versatile they are.

In other news, prior to LCD’s residency, long-term synth player Gavilán Rayna Russom announced her departure from the band in an interview with Pitchfork. She explained that the decision was made in order to focus on her solo material.

“At some point, James reached out to me about this new set of shows,” she said. “I asked for a little time to think about it, and we sat down and had a nice coffee, and I basically said that I couldn’t do it, but that I was super grateful.”

Russom explained that there was no bad blood between her and the band after her decision and labelled her departure “pretty amicable”. She also took the time to thank Murphy for his support and said, “I have a tremendous amount of gratitude”.

Watch the trailer for LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special below.