Original LCD Soundsystem line-up reunite for DFA 20th anniversary event









LCD Soundsystem reunited their original lineup for a special DFA Records anniversary performance.

James Murphy and the group announced last month that they planned to celebrate 20 years of their label with the old lineup. “Anniversaries, schmaniversaries, but given everything we’ve all collectively been through, this feels like a plausible excuse to throw a party. So that’s what we’re doing,” DFA said in a statement.

Murphy sang alongside current members Nancy Whang and Pat Mahoney as well as Tyler Pope and Phil Mossman to complete the original incarnation of the New York indie legends. The group played two tracks, including the live resurfacing of the 2005 song, ‘Give It Up’, after 15 years. They also performed a cover of Harry Nilsson’s ‘Jump Into The Fire’, which the band had performed before at LCD’s farewell show in Madison Square Garden in 2011.

DFA Records was co-founded in 2001 by LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy alongside Jonathan Galkin and Tim Goldsworthy. They have since released records by the likes of The Rapture and Hot Chip as well as LCD Soundsystem, of course.

Earlier this month, LCD Soundsystem revealed that they are set to perform a series of shows in London this summer. The band have said they will perform in Britain for a residency at the Brixton O2 Academy, where the shows will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band’s first live gigs that they played in London.

The south London shows will now take place from June 27th-29th and then July 1st-3rd, with the recently added dates being June 27th-28th. The run of dates will give British fans of LCD Soundsystem the chance to see the band after nearly two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Brixton shows will come as just one of a series of proposed residencies. As Murphy revealed a couple of weeks ago, the group released a statement detailing the benefits of the residency option as opposed to a traditional touring schedule.

“You invest so much time, energy, and cost into ‘getting ready’ [for a tour] that you wind up touring for ages just to make it worthwhile,” Murphy stated in a post on social media. “Then you need a big break again. then you are reluctant to start all over again. it’s a cycle.”

Reflecting on their decision to switch to a long-term residency for their Brooklyn Steel shows, he continued: “We really wanted to stop living like that, so we talked about just playing some shows in New York, since most of us live here, and not making it too big of a deal.”

Watch some of the footage from Saturday night’s performance below.