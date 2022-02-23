LCD Soundsystem announce Boston and Philadelphia residencies









New York heroes LCD Soundsystem have announced a series of residencies in Boston and Philadelphia kicking off this spring.

The James Murphy fronted band will perform four shows at the Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia from March 28th-31st, which will be followed by four sets at the new Boston venue, Roadrunner, from April 3rd-5th. These shows will be the band’s first of 2022, following their residency last year at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets for all of the shows go on general sale this Friday, February 25th.

In November last year, Murphy and Co. embarked on their lengthy Brooklyn Steel residency, which saw the band booked for a run of 20 shows at the New York venue. The band surprised all of us when they announced it, as the first show on November 23rd, marked their first since way back in 2018.

This incredible set of shows saw the band play a host of fan favourites, including ‘Other Voices‘, and tear through covers such as Joy Division’s ‘No Love Lost’. Unfortunately, though, they were forced to cancel the last handful of dates due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Despite the rise in Covid-19 cases, Murphy had told fans that he wouldn’t cancel the remaining shows, but after much deliberation, he thought better of it. The band said: “If enough people want to cancel, we’ll cancel the shows and refund everyone, putting you next in line as well”. Brilliantly, even before the residency was cancelled, fans who weren’t comfortable attending due to Covid-19 could get a refund.

In other news, last week it was announced that LCD Soundsystem are to appear on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. They will be appearing alongside host John Mulaney, for whom this will be the fifth appearance on the iconic show.