LCD Soundsystem cover ‘Twin Peaks’ theme in tribute to Angelo Badalamenti









LCD Soundsystem paid tribute to the late Twin Peaks composer Angelo Badalamenti in New York on Tuesday night with a rendition of the hit show’s theme.

Badalamenti, who also scored eminent director David Lynch’s classic movies Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive, passed away aged 85 on Sunday at his home in New Jersey.

Besides his work on Lynch’s productions, Badalamenti also worked on the soundtracks for hit blockbusters, including A Nightmare On Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and The Wicker Man. Throughout his career, the celebrated composer also worked in innumerable musical collaborations, including those with David Bowie, Marianne Faithfull, James’ Tim Booth, Orbital, the late Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan, Pet Shop Boys and Anthrax.

During LCD Soundsystem’s lauded 20-night residency at Brooklyn Steel, the band covered ‘Falling’ towards the end of the set during what was initially a performance of their song ‘New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down’. You can see footage from the performance below.

The theme song is an instrumental version of ‘Falling’, originally recorded by Lynch collaborator Julee Cruise, who also died earlier this year.

Meanwhile, LCD Soundsystem also recently paid tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie at their show in New York earlier this month after she passed away, incorporating McVie’s dreamy ballad ‘Songbird’ into the ostensibly versatile ‘New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down’.

James Murphy and the band also played ‘You Make Loving Fun’, ‘Love In Store’, and ‘Everywhere’ – all originally written and sung by McVie – over the PA System before and after their performance.

LCD Soundsystem are due to finish the current residency at Brooklyn Steel this Saturday. Earlier this year, the band also staged residencies in San Francisco, Oakland, London, Philadelphia and Boston in celebration of their 20th anniversary.

Watch LCD Soundsystem cover the Twin Peaks theme below.