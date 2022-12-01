Tributes pour in for Christine McVie









Last night (November 30th) brought the tragic news of the passing of Fleetwood Mac’s famed songbird Christine McVie. The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist was 79 years old.

The news was announced by the band in a social media that read: “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

Since then, the string of tributes by friends, fans, and contemporaries has been endless. In an open letter, Stevie Nicks wrote: “A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away.” Nicks then proceeded to offer up the lyrics to Haim’s ‘Hallelujah’ in tribute.

Crowded House frontman Neil Finn, who has recently been touring with Fleetwood Mac also followed suit, stating: “I’m so sad to lose Christine McVie. She was a unique and soulful musician, supremely gifted songwriter and a warm and wonderful friend, and I am so grateful to have shared some hours in her beautiful presence.”

Sheryl Crow also commented on her iconic status off and on stage. “I am so sad to hear of Christine McVie going on to heaven. The world feels weird without her here. What a legend and an icon and an amazing human being,” Crow commented.

Tributes also spread through the art world as a whole with artist John Allison tweeting: “RIP Christine McVie. One of my favourite songwriters but also a very gifted illustrator. Her gatefold illustration for Kiln House (1970) is beautiful.”

Duran Duran also issued a mark of their respect: “So so sad to hear about Christine McVie an artist I held dear and close to my heart. One of the greatest all time songwriters, singers, and band members, she radiated both purity and sass in equal measure, bringing light to the music of the 70s.”

It is clear from the outpouring of love that McVie was not just viewed as a fantastic songwriter whose tracks are so beloved that she remains one of the highest selling artists of all time, but also a revered and loved person fitting of her songbird moniker.

