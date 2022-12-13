Tributes pour in for legendary composer Angelo Badalamenti









Angelo Badalamenti, the legendary composer who was known for his iconic collaborations with David Lynch, passed away on Sunday, December 11th, at the age of 85. Since then, countless fans and prominent figures have come forward to post tributes to the late musician.

From Blue Velvet to Twin Peaks, Badalamenti’s scores have inspired multiple generations of film fans and musicians. Following the news reports about his passing, the Criterion Collection posed a beautiful tribute to the vastly influential composer.

Criterion wrote on Twitter: “Goodnight to beloved composer Angelo Badalamenti. We’re remembering his sonic genius with this beautiful moment from an interview on our release of TWIN PEAKS: FIRE WALK WITH ME (1992)—featuring a performance of ‘The Voice of Love’, one of the film’s most memorable songs.”

English actor Reece Shearsmith, the co-creator of the widely beloved BBC black comedy anthology Inside No. 9, also posted on Twitter following Badalamenti’s death: “Sad to hear the great Angelo Badalamenti has passed away. So many incredible scores.”

Singer-songwriter Tim Booth said: “Tonight I will raise my glass to my beautiful friend, the Bad Angel, Angelo Badalamenti. He taught me many things but primarily how to Enjoy the recording process. We laughed from the beginning to the end of the record we made together, never had a disagreement. I love him.”

Today, no music. RIP, Angelo Badalamenti.



(The below is Lynch’s weather report today.) pic.twitter.com/ifB0AYqQMP — ——— (@fatecolossal) December 12, 2022

Goodnight to beloved composer Angelo Badalamenti. 💔 We’re remembering his sonic genius with this beautiful moment from an interview on our release of TWIN PEAKS: FIRE WALK WITH ME (1992)—featuring a performance of "The Voice of Love" one of the film’s most memorable songs. pic.twitter.com/6Jk5VAByO5 — Criterion Collection (@Criterion) December 12, 2022

Sad to hear the great Angelo Badalamenti has passed away. So many incredible scores. But here he is taking us through creating Laura Palmers theme for Twin Peaks. pic.twitter.com/cnRPK9pz8i — Reece Shearsmith (@ReeceShearsmith) December 12, 2022

Tonight I will raise my glass to my beautiful friend, the Bad Angel, Angelo Badalamenti. He taught me many things but primarily how to Enjoy the recording process. We laughed from the beginning to the end of the record we made together, never had a disagreement. I love him. — Tim Booth (@RealTimBooth) December 12, 2022

RIP Angelo Badalamenti. A giant. I think a lot about what David Lynch's then-music supervisor, Dean Hurley, told me a few years ago — that Badalamenti's MIDI notation for "Laura Palmer's Theme" looked just like Twin Peaks.https://t.co/KB7xPsC6WH pic.twitter.com/lg5IPUh3Xe — Paula Mejía (@heypaulamejia) December 12, 2022