Larry David doesn't know why he hasn't been cancelled yet









Comedian Larry David has expressed his bewilderment at the enduring popularity of his hit TV show Curb Your Enthusiasm, which, despite utilising particularly dark comedic fodder, has just been given the green light for its 12th season.

It’s been 20 years since the first episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm aired, and you’d think, given the current political climate, its popularity would have waned. In reality, the opposite seems to be the case. Speaking to Robert B.Weide at Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival in Los Angeles, the comedian – now 74 – was asked to explain how the show still exists. “How have you not been cancelled? How do you get away with this?” asked Weide

The question came after Larry David listed some of the topics he’s used for comedic purposes in recent episodes of the show, namely incest, the disabled and mentally ill, transphobia, bestiality, child molestation, 9/11, the assault and battery of women, and the Holocaust.

When it comes to why he’s got off scot-free, Larry is as confused as everyone else: “I don’t know. It’s a very good question,” he stammered. “I don’t know why. I don’t like to think about it too much.”

Reflecting on the question further, the actor and comedian explained: “Well, here’s the thing. There were fans of the show, they liked the show. And they have a good sense of humour. The fans of the show don’t care about political correctness.”

David also agreed with Weide when he pointed out that David’s character gets away with a lot because he is essentially ignorant of social norms. As a result, Larry is always the one being laughed at in Curb. “You’re just the idiot who didn’t get the memo, and I think that buys you a lot,” said Weide, to which David replied: “Yeah, I think idiots can get away with a little bit more than the more intelligent brethren.”