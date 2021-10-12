John Hamm, Woody Harrelson and more confirmed for season 11 of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'









Hurrah, Curb Your Enthusiasm is set to return to HBO for its 11th season on Sunday, October 24th. Ahead of its arrival, longtime collaborator Richard Lewis has offered a sneak-peak at some of the big names set to make guest appearances throughout the upcoming season.

Mad Men star Jon Hamm, who shadowed Larry David in the famous ‘Two Larrys’ episode, is set to return for season 11, as is Vince Vaughn, who played Freddy – the half brother of Marty Funkhouser in four of last season’s episodes. The two stars will also be joined by newcomers Woody Harrelson, Bill Hader, Patton Oswalt, Tracey Ullman, Julie Bowen, and Kaley Cuoco, all of whom are set to make their Curb Your Enthusiasm debuts.

For a while, it wasn’t clear whether or not Richard Lewis would be available for season 11 after he cast doubt about his own availability due to his recent surgeries. However, he has now confirmed his involvement, as has his fellow Curb star, Ted Danon.

Lewis’ excitement was clear from a recent tweet, in which he wrote: “It’s been a bitch recovering from several surgeries this past year but I’m so grateful to have been able to at least make one episode in my 11th season on Curb. And dig these guest stars!!!! Yet again, LD rules and congrats to the cast and crew.”

Of course, the show’s main cast – consisting of Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, and J.B. Smoove – will also make a return. The upcoming season is set to feature ten episodes in total, with a 40-minute season premiere airing on Sunday, October 24th, beginning at 10:40pm. ET/PT, and new episodes airing subsequent Sundays at 10:30pm ET.

By the looks of this upcoming season is set to be one of the best yet. Check out a clip of ‘The Two Larrys’ below.

