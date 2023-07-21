Lana Del Rey spotted working in Alabama Waffle House









American pop star Lana Del Rey has been spotted working behind the counter at an Alabama Waffle House. The singer seemingly took up a temporary role at the establishment earlier this week after being seen posing with a fan for a photo at a Birmingham nail salon.

The 38-year-old singer was caught on film by a staff member at the Waffle House. She could be seen making coffee for customers wearing the chain’s uniform and a name tag. In the clip, Del Rey can be heard asking a colleague to be careful filming a customer on their phone.

“Oh, look at this guy! Oh god, Charlie, don’t film him without his permission,” she can be heard saying.

An Alabama local named Karina Cisneros Juarez discussed meeting Del Rey in a Facebook post shortly after. The post was accompanied by a photo of the pair posing for a photo together.

“To say I am ecstatic is an understatement!” Juarez posted on Facebook. “I have been a huge fan of Lana Del Rey for over a decade, so meeting her today was truly insane.”

Juarez later told AL.com that Del Rey was “wearing a uniform and everything. It was a bit surreal. I just told her how much I loved her music and her work in general. She was super lovely and incredibly nice.”

Last month, Del Rey made headlines in the UK after having her Glastonbury set cut short. The star had turned up to her set 30 minutes late and was asked to stop abruptly as she reached the festival’s strict curfew with several of her most popular tracks left to sing.

Del Rey later addressed the controversy during her performance at London’s BST Hyde Park concert series.

See more Lana Del Rey working a shift at Waffle House in Alabama.



pic.twitter.com/DVfxKSqIs6 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 20, 2023