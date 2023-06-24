Glastonbury 2023: Lana Del Rey cut off mid-set by organisers









American singer Lana Del Rey was cut off mid-set by Glastonbury Festival organisers because of the strict midnight curfew enforced on the event.

Del Rey welcomed controversy after her performance was delayed by 30 minutes. The singer, who was scheduled to perform between 22:30 and 23:45, was unexpectedly absent as the crowd were forced to wait.

The result, however, is that Glastonbury cannot allow music on the major stages to be played beyond midnight. The reason for Del Rey’s delay will also dampen the mood, putting a black mark on what was, until that moment, a genuine highlight of the festival so far.

While performing, explaining how she was “rushing the set” because of the delay, Del Rey revealed that her preparations caused issues prior to the show. In what was an eagerly anticipated performance, the singer will undoubtedly feel disappointed that she allowed a wardrobe malfunction to cause such chaos.

“I’m so fucking late that I’m super sorry,” she said while performing. “I’m about to rush the set, my hair takes so fucking long to do”.

“If they cut power, they cut power,” she added. “I’m super fucking sorry. My hair takes so fucking long. Let’s keep running the set as it’s supposed to go”.

Of course, Del Rey knew that cutting the power was an inevitability. Glastonbury, and the surrounding area, have established a long and strict ruling on noise pollution and the balance of how late music can be played on certain stages.

As soon as power was cut, Del Rey appeared visibly upset at the decision. As she pleaded with stagehands to allow her to keep playing, the crowd began to boo and jeer. In an attempt to soften the blow, the singer turned to the audience and led them through an a cappella rendition of ‘Summertime Sadness’.

When the attempts to keep the party going failed, Del Rey then departed the stage and began hugging and posing for pictures with those in the front row before departing, offering apologies as she was consoled by backing dancers.

See more Lana Del Rey trying to speak to her fans after she's been cut off at Glastonbury 🗣#LanaDelRey #Glastonbury #Glastonbury23 pic.twitter.com/i0PtBnjyJS — Far Out #Glastonbury23 updates (@FarOutMag) June 24, 2023

See more Glastonbury cuts off Lana Del Rey's set at midnight after she started late, so she leads a singalong. ❤️#LanaDelRey #Glastonbury #Glastonbury23pic.twitter.com/h0ZLCQgDHk — Far Out #Glastonbury23 updates (@FarOutMag) June 24, 2023

See more Lana Del Rey apologising for being late to Glastonbury and her reason why…🤣#LanaDelRey #Glastonbury #Glastonbury23 pic.twitter.com/RmC86mWKdW — Far Out #Glastonbury23 updates (@FarOutMag) June 24, 2023