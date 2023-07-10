Lana Del Rey addresses Glastonbury controversy at BST Hyde Park









During her headline performance at BST Hyde Park, Lana Del Rey addressed the controversy surrounding her set at Glastonbury after she broke curfew which led to her sound being cut off.

Del Rey was scheduled to headline The Other Stage at Worthy Farm and begin her performance at 10:30pm. However, the ‘Video Games’ singer was 30 minutes late which meant she was unable to complete her set because of a strict curfew at the festival. After the sound was cut off, Del Rey apologised to those in attendance and pleaded with the technicians to let her continue.

“I’m so fucking late that I’m super sorry,” Del Rey said to the audience during the set, explaining her reasons for being so late. “I’m about to rush the set, my hair takes so fucking long to do”.

She continued: “If they cut power, they cut power. I’m super fucking sorry. My hair takes so fucking long. Let’s keep running the set as it’s supposed to go”.

When she was nearing the end of her set at BST Hyde Park, Del Rey told the crowd before a rendition of ‘Diet Mountain Dew’: “I think this is where I got cut off last time. Sorry about that.” The performer then glanced towards the side of the stage and joked: “Don’t do it.” Referencing Glastonbury once more, Del Rey said to the audience: “It’s worth it even if you get the power cut. It’s worth it.”

In a five-star review of Del Rey’s performance at BST Hyde Park, Far Out wrote: “Being part of the highly emotional crowd gathered to see her felt like a celebration of femininity and sisterhood, which her setlist amplified tenfold. Hits like ‘Summertime Sadness,’ ‘Pretty When You Cry’ and ‘Cherry’ charted heartbreak and romance and were crooned by the patron saint of sad girls as she swung on a flower-covered swing.”

“The entire day felt like an observance of girlhood and all the complicated emotions that come with it, which nobody can do as well as Lana Del Rey,” the review concluded.