Lana Del Rey says Joan Baez is the “toughest woman” she has ever met









Following the release of the new documentary Joan Baez I Am a Noise, Lana Del Rey has dubbed iconic folk singer Joan Baez the toughest woman she has ever met.

The two met for a conversation about the documentary at Los Angeles’ Nuart Theatre, where Del Rey called Baez “a lioness” and “the toughest woman I have ever met.” She also shared her thoughts on the new film, noting, “The emotion you portray when you were 18 and now throughout the film is so relatable that it’s just been massively acclaimed already.”

“Just because of how specific your emotions were and how much solace people found in the vulnerability that you had in the film, which to me was the most unexpected thing,” Del Rey explained.

Explaining her own personal connection to the film and Baez’s legacy, she continued, “And on top of that, the stunning cinematography, and the seamless editing, just to me made it a classic film, especially since my favourite documentary since I was 18 was something you drew footage from, D.A. Pennebaker’s Don’t Look Back, which is when I fell in love with you, Joan.”

“It’s an instant classic, and I think when somebody famous – or well-known as we like to be called – makes the film, that’s the greatest compliment you can have that it wouldn’t even have mattered if it was just someone who was working in an everyday job that it was just absolutely striking,” Del Rey concluded.

In 2019, Baez joined Del Rey on stage at Berkeley’s Greek Theatre to perform a duet of her classic track, ‘Diamonds and Rust’. Baez also delivered her acclaimed solo cover of ‘Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright’, by fellow folk legend Bob Dylan.

Watch the trailer for Joan Baez I Am a Noise below.