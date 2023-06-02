Lana Del Rey and her father, Rob Grant, release collaborative track, ‘Lost at Sea’









Rob Grant, the father of alternative pop icon Lana Del Rey, is releasing his debut album, Lost At Sea, on June 9th. So far, Grant has teased the record with several singles, including ‘Setting Sail On A Distant Horizon’ and ‘Deep Ocean Swells’.

Now, Grant and Del Rey have teamed up for the single ‘Lost at Sea’, which features a picture of the two smiling at each other on the cover. In a recent interview with GQ, Grant declared that he is “happy to be the first nepo daddy“.

Although Grant has no official musical training, he is an avid piano player, even lending his skills to del Rey’s 2021 song ‘Sweet Carolina’. His upcoming album features Del Rey’s vocals on two songs, ‘Lost at Sea’ and ‘Hollywood Bowl’.

Discussing the new song in a press release, Grant explained: “Lana’s voice is haunting and powerful. It moves ghostlike like through the song like mist over the ocean. The song has a deep message of hope…for all of us who feel lost and disconnected in today’s world.”

“‘Lost At Sea’ is the reason I made my album…to share music that can bring some peace and calm to a very anxious world,” he added. The tender song comes shortly after Del Rey released an official version of a leaked fan-favourite, ‘Say Yes To Heaven’.

Del Rey also released her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, a few months ago. The album received positive reviews from critics, praised for its sprawling ambitiousness.

Listen to ‘Lost At Sea’ below.