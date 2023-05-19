Lana Del Rey shares reworked version of previously unreleased track, ‘Say Yes to Heaven’









After many years of an unofficial version of ‘Say Yes to Heaven’ circulating the internet, Lana Del Rey has reworked the track for an official release.

It is speculated that the song was first recorded in November 2013 as part of the Ultraviolence sessions. The dreamy track was intended to appear on the record, although it was cut for unknown reasons.

However, in 2016, ‘Say Yes to Heaven’ leaked online alongside other outtakes, ‘Fine China’ and ‘Your Girl’. Multiple different producers assisted in creating the track over the years, such as Rick Nowels, James Ford and STINT, as Del Rey sought to rework the song for both Honeymoon and Lust for Life.

It appears that, after a decade, Del Rey hasn’t been able to let go of the song, dropping it earlier today (May 19th) as a surprise for fans. Although the version sounds slightly different to the unreleased one, which found particular popularity on TikTok, it still sounds just as beautiful, with hazy guitars and strings backing Del Rey’s declarations of “Say yes to heaven, say yes to me.”

Del Rey has also released a sped-up version of the track as a bonus, with mirrors the online obsession with upping the pace of popular songs for use on TikTok. The surprise release comes less than two months after she released her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.