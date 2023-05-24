Lana Del Rey’s father Rob Grant says he’s “happy to be the first nepo daddy”









The father of Lana Del Rey, Rob Grant, has said he is “happy to be the first nepo daddy”, in a new interview in the run-up to his debut album Lost At Sea, which arrives via Decca on June 9th. Del Rey – real name Lizzie Grant – will feature on the album’s title track and ‘Hollywood Bowl’. Her regular collaborator Jack Antonoff is also credited as one of the producers of Lost At Sea.

In a new interview with GQ, Rob Grant replied to this online reaction to his new record, despite having “no kind of formal musical training”.

“The nepo daddy thing I love,” he said. It was then said that he first discovered the concept in his Instagram comments. “I’m happy to be the first nepo daddy,” he maintained.

However, Del Rey then claimed that Mitch Winehouse, the father of the late singer Amy Winehouse, was actually the original “nepo daddy”, having attempted to make it as a jazz musician following his daughter’s 2011 death.

Grant asserted that “they didn’t have nepo babies” then. “It’s only because of the whole nepo baby thing. Who wrote that story?” he questioned, seemingly citing a 2022 Vulture piece that kicked off a debate surrounding nepo babies. Del Rey added: “Someone without a brain. It’s just another way to rile simple folks up.”

Grant has also launched his own “nepo daddy” merch. He said: “Nobody wants to give anyone any credit for doing anything. God forbid that you actually have talent. People don’t want to acknowledge that. They will find a way to undermine you and to really make you feel bad about yourself. So the nepo daddy thing, I love that. Hell, I’ll sell you hats, T-shirts, canvas bags, you name it.”