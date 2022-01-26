Lana Del Rey performs new song with country singers Nikki Lane and Sierra Ferrell









Lana Del Rey has joined forces with country singers Nikki Lane and Sierra Ferell to perform her new song, ‘Prettiest Girl In Country Music’. Del Rey was invited to make a guest appearance during Lane’s concert in Austin, Texas, during the weekend, at which point the three singers gave the track its live debut.

Before diving into the new song, Del Rey explained that it was written after hearing a story Lane told her about receiving unwanted advances from an older man. “Nikki told me a little story about him about he had a little meeting with her and he crept a little too close to her, and he said, ‘How does it feel to be the prettiest girl in country music?’ and I was like, ‘Bleh!’,” Del Rey said, adding, “So immediately I wrote a little chorus and then we expanded.”

‘Prettiest Girl In Country Music’ arrives just a week after the release of the singer’s previous single ‘Watercolor Eyes’, which marked the singer’s first release of 2022. That same single was featured on the most recent episode of the hit show Euphoria.

Elsewhere, it was revealed that Miles Kane and Lana Del Rey have accumulated an album’s worth of unreleased material together. Del Rey co-wrote his 2018 track ‘Loaded’ and to return the favour, Kane helped write ‘Dealer’, for which he also provided backing vocals. “There’s quite a lot, y’know,” he said. “Probably enough for an album, we’d still need to finish some bits off, but there’s definitely some completed tunes,” Kane revealed in a Far Out exclusive.

Del Rey was also recently quoted in a US Army recruitment campaign. The post, which was uploaded to Twitter on Saturday, January 22nd, included a photograph of a female soldier crawling through mud. Alongside it, the line: “‘Being brave means knowing that when you fail, you don’t fail forever’ – Lana Del Rey.”

The ill-advised photograph/lyric combo quickly became the subject of ridicule, with Lucy Dacus writing: “I would like to thank this post for convincing me to get a lobotomy.” You can watch fan footage of Lana Del Rey’s performance with Nikki Lane and Sierra Ferell below.