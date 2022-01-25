US Army mocked for using apparent Lana Del Rey quote in recruitment advert









The US Army has faced criticism and a great deal of embarrassment in the wake of using a Lana Del Rey quote as a part of a recruitment advert.

On Saturday, January 22nd, the US military’s Twitter account posted: “‘Being brave means knowing that when you fail, you don’t fail forever’ – Lana Del Rey” – this was accompanied by a photo of a female soldier in a training drill prone on the sand.

A number of people took to Twitter to jovially highlight the random nature of the tweet. Musician Lucy Dacus wrote: “I would like to thank this post for convincing me to get a lobotomy”.

Others questioned the legitimacy of the quote, one fan claimed: “Lana Del Rey not only never said these words, but also refused to promote military recruitment and cancelled a whole high budget music video you were supposed to sponsor. Stay away from her.”

Author and director Dylan Park appeared to substantiate the above tweet saying: “Lol years ago I was going to direct a LDR music video,” before adding: “The theme was WWII to present-day military Americana. Like some Marilyn Monroe USO shit. The Army was going to finance it. Tanks, helicopters, the works. But Army wanted to use the video for recruiting and LDR said fuck that.”

Catching the attention of those involved in politics. US Republican political commentator Dinesh D’souza wrote: “This is an extremely low standard for the military of a great nation to aspire to.”

Right-leaning talk show host Jason Rantz also have his two cents on the matter: “Our Army is doomed if a Lana Del Rey lyric is supposed to bring in recruits.”

The US Army is yet to respond to people’s reactions – nor has Del Rey.

This news comes just days after the release of Lana Del Rey’s new track ‘Watercolour Eyes’, which features in an episode of the latest series of hit HBO drama ‘Euphoria’.