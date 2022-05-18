Lana Del Rey discusses “angry” and “conversational” new music









Lana Del Rey has discussed the new creative approach she’s taking to the music she’s working on for her upcoming album.

In an interview with fashion magazine W, the New York singer-songwriter said she had been practising “meditative automatic singing, where I don’t filter anything”, singing directly into her phone’s Voice Notes app. “It’s not perfect, obviously,” she said. “There are pauses, and I stumble.”

Del Rey continued to say that she’s been sending the “really raw-sounding files” to producer and songwriter Drew Erickson, who she collaborated with on last year’s Blue Banisters.

Erickson has songwriting and production credits on the songs ‘Arcadia’, ‘Black Bathing Suit’, ‘If You Lie Down with Me’, ‘Beautiful’ and ‘Violets for Roses’. He also played the piano, bass and synthesiser across most of the tracks and is credited with composing selected horn and string arrangements on the album.

“He’ll add an orchestra beneath the words, matching each syllable with music and adding reverb to my voice,” Del Rey explained to W. As a comparison, Del Rey said that while her 2015 album Honeymoon featured many references to colour, her new music contained “none of that at all”.

“It’s more just like: I’m angry. The songs are very conversational. For the first song, I pressed record and sang, ‘When I look back, tracing fingertips over plastic bags, I think I wish I could extrapolate some small intention or maybe get your attention for a minute or two.’ It’s a very wordy album. So there’s no room for colour. It’s almost like I’m typing in my mind.”

Elsewhere, Del Rey discussed her poetic inspiration. “When I found out that Allen Ginsberg wrote ‘Howl’ in a few days, and then I saw Lawrence Ferlinghetti reciting ‘Loud Prayer’, I realised that I didn’t have to go slowly to have something be good,” she told W. “I could work fast if I wanted to.”

“I also relate to some of the sentiments from Walt Whitman’s work, and Sylvia Plath’s – she wrote with blatant honesty about the experience of being a woman and the history of hysteria.”

Since her last album, Del Rey has released one new single, ‘Watercolor Eyes’. The new track arrived in January and featured in an episode of HBO’s Euphoria.