Girl In Red shares new video directed by ‘Euphoria’ star Hunter Schafer









Girl In Red has shared the official video for her new track, ‘hornylovesickmess’, which was directed by Euphoria star Hunter Schafer.

The single appeared on the Norwegian singer-songwriter’s well-received debut album, If I Could Make It Go Quiet, which came out in April last year.

Schafer, who plays the part of Jules Vaughn in the hit HBO series Euphoria, makes her directorial debut with the song’s new accompanying video. In the clip, Girl In Red (Marie Ulven) is seen lying on top of a car as it speeds down an urban road at night.

She is later seen inside the car while flashing images appear on the inside of the windows. Once outside, Ulven walks the desolate streets before taking flight above the destruction. We then see flashbacks to various scenes of the singer spending time with a lost partner.

“Being able to make a video with Hunter for the album’s anniversary was so cool,” Girl In Red said in a statement. “We had so many ideas after the first time we hung out, and it was cool to be with another creative in that way.”

Schafer also shared a series of storyboard sketches for the visuals alongside their respective final shots via social media. “My first time directing! thank u for trusting me: Marie & team,” she captioned the post.

Last month, Billie Eilish surprised Girl In Red by presenting her with a Spellemann award – often referred to as a Norwegian Grammy – during the Coachella festival last month. “This is so weird!” Ulven said. “Dude! I did not expect this.”

The second series of the hit teen drama, Euphoria, was concluded earlier this year. The show has since been confirmed for its third run of episodes. Further details for the third series will be released soon.