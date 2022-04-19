INXS discuss new mix of ‘Kick’ and their music appearing in ‘Euphoria’









Australian pop-rock group INXS have released a brand new mix of their album Kick, which turns 35 this year. In a recent interview, band members Tim Farriss and Kirk Pengilly, plus engineer Giles Martin discussed the new version and the use of INXS’s music in Euphoria.

The new mix is set to be released on April 4th on Apple Music. The latest rework was coordinated by Giles Martin in Dolby ATMOS. Martin, the son of the famous Beatles producer George Martin, has also remixed The Beatles and The Rolling Stones in the spatial audio format. This isn’t the first time he’s worked on a new mix for Kick; he remixed the album in 2017 for a cinematic experience to mark the album’s 30th anniversary.

“They all sound different to me, really – but then, I’m very close to it, obviously,” Farriss said of the songs that feature on the new audio edition of Kick. The guitarist picked out the title track: “It’s got this acoustic guitar that, well, [is] there in the stereo mix, but it doesn’t stand out. On the spatial mix, it really stands out, and it just puts this kind of backbeat swing on the song.”

The album also includes hit tracks for the Aussie band, such as ‘Calling All Nations’ and ‘Devil Inside’. The latter, Farriss highlighted: “[‘Devil Inside’] sounds really amazing, because it’s got all this percussion going on. There’s a lot coming from behind you which is really interesting.”

Martin also explained that after presenting Farriss and Pengilly with his first rework of Kick, they told him: “Listen, we’re just missing a bit of rock ‘n’ roll here. Turn the guitars up. Give it a bit more bite, give it a bit more energy.”

“At first, we thought everything lacked punch,” Farriss explained. “Guitars were one thing that was missing a bit in places and needed to be positioned in the room.”

He continued: “It’s weird, but when you talk about Dolby ATMOS, what you’ve got to imagine is a cube. You were a holograph cube, and there’s a dot inside that cube. The sound that you want, you move that to the place in the cube where you want it to sound like it’s coming from – and you’ve got to imagine that you’re sitting smack bang in the middle of it.”

INXS fans are still abundant 35 years since their landmark album was released. This is a clear testament to the ongoing influence the band has had on popular music.

INXS’s greatest hits collection The Very Best recently clocked up an impressive 500 weeks on the Australian ARIA Charts, while the wildly popular HBO show Euphoria featured five INXS hits in its second season earlier this year, including Kick tracks ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ and ‘Mystify’.

Farriss explained that he hadn’t yet had a chance to watch the hit show: “Kirk says it’s really good” – but the guitarist is aware of the inclusion of some of his music in the show’s soundtrack. “I see a lot of stuff pop up on my media feed, comments about our songs in it. It’s really cool.”