Fontaines D.C. want to collaborate with Lana Del Rey and Slowthai









It looks like Fontaines D.C. have their eyes fixed firmly on the future. Speaking in a recent interview, frontman Grian Chatten opened up about transforming the group’s sound and discussed wanting to organise a collaboration with Lana Del Rey

Opening up about the dream project, Chatten told the NME: “I just want to write some tunes with her. Her music leans into an era of cinema that I love, and she writes in a way where people can find stories in her music. I honestly think we’d do a really good tune together.”

Fontaines D.C. also revealed that they’d like to work with Mercury Prize-nominated rapper Slowthai at some point. “Slowthai has got an incendiary quality,” Chatten began. “It’s just so refreshing to work with somebody who has an incredibly open mind.”

Chatten added: “His charisma reminds me of something that I read about Mick Jagger before, where those around him would be able to identify his distinctive voice in an instant. That’s what Slowthai is becoming.”

The band’s work with artists outside the UK guitar scene suggests that the group are going through something of a sonic transition. Indeed, Chatten and drummer Tom Coll recently opened up about their increased alienation from the traditional band format.

“Whenever I have an idea for a tune, it doesn’t necessarily exist in a world of guitars and drums, even though those are the tools that we have to express ourselves with,” Chatten said, before adding: “I’m getting increasingly bored and unsatisfied with writing for just a bassline and a drum kit.”

According to Coll, the band “aren’t listening to much guitar music, if at all” at the moment, and Chatten currently has ‘ATLiens’-era OutKast and Kanye West’s ‘808s & Heartbreak’ on repeat. Chatten went on to add that he’d like to “unlearn the sounds of Dogrel” or risk having “same ideas coming into our music again and again. We could probably throw away the guitars eventually, and the music will still sound like us. I don’t think people would be that mad if we decided to do that, either.”