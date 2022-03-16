Keith Richards and Mick Jagger are making new music









Earlier this week, The Rolling Stones announced their plans for a UK tour this summer. Now, guitarist Keith Richards has revealed that he and frontman Mick Jagger have been writing new material together and talked about life after Charlie Watts as they approach their 60th anniversary this year.

In an interview broadcast on CBS Sunday Morning, Richards said: “I was working with Mick last week, and Steve [Jordan] and we came up with some eight or nine new pieces of material, which is overwhelming by our standards. Other times, it’s like a desert,” he laughed. “It’s the muse thing, y’know. If I could find her address…it’ll be interesting to find out the dynamics now that Steve’s in the band as we’re metamorphosing into something else, still.”

Talking earnestly about playing live without Watts for the first time on the Stones’ No Filter shows in America last autumn, on which Jordan joined as Watts’ replacement on the drums, he said: “I think Charlie wanted us to go on the road, he wanted the tour to happen. That’s my feeling, the last time I spoke to him.” On turning around and not seeing Watts, he added: “Yeah, that is strange, to turn suddenly and after all these years, you just expect that face.”

Most recently, Richards reunited with his own band, the X-Pensive Winos (featuring Jordan, Ivan Neville, Waddy Wachtel, and Will Lee, standing in for Charley Drayton) to play at the Love Rocks benefit gig at the Manhattan Theater in New York. Their three-song set featured ‘999’, ‘You Got The Silver’, and ‘Before They Make Me Run’.

Richards also explained to CBS Sunday Morning that, in spite of the recent wave of legendary artists selling their publishing catalogues, he and Jagger have had no such thoughts thus far. “I don’t know if we’re ready to sell our catalogue,” he said. “Might drag it out a bit, put some more stuff in it. [Selling it is] a sign of getting old.”