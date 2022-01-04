Keanu Reeves in talks to star in Martin Scorsese's 'The Devil in the White City'









Fresh off the back of his return to the peculiar fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise, Keanu Reeves is enjoying his time in the Hollywood limelight with John Wick 4 as well as the brand new series The Devil in the White City on the slate of upcoming releases. Based on the best-selling crime story by Erik Larson, the newly announced series will be produced for Hulu by Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese.

Released in 2003, the novel tells the true story of Daniel H. Burnham, the architect responsible for the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, as well as the serial killer, Dr. H. H. Holmes, who used the location to lure his victims. Whilst it was believed the book would be adapted into a feature film by Martin Scorsese, in 2019 the iconic director and Leonardo DiCaprio struck a deal with Hulu to release the story as a limited series.

Todd Field, the director of In the Bedroom and Little Children, has been brought in to helm the first two episodes of the upcoming series, though little else is known about the secretive project.

Enjoying a recent career resurgence, Keanu Reeves has successfully created a cult personality defined by a mellow attitude to the world in characters such as Theodore Logan of Bill & Ted Face the Music, as well as a contrasting violent persona such as in the titular John Wick. With thanks to further roles in Toy Story 4, as well as the video game Cyberpunk 2077, Reeves has become a cinematic icon of the contemporary industry.

Reeves’ most recent cinematic endeavour came in The Matrix Resurrections, a disappointing return to the influential franchise in which the actor starred alongside Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris. The film is currently playing in cinemas worldwide.