Why Leonardo DiCaprio had a problem with Meryl Streep's nude scene in 'Don't Look Up'









The three-time Oscar-winner Meryl Streep is most certainly an icon of contemporary Hollywood, having lent her acting expertise to the likes of films such as The Iron Lady, The Devil Wears Prada and Little Women, co-starring Timothée Chalamet. In her brand new role in Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, however, Streep will be showing an entirely new side to her capabilities, with the inclusion of a nude scene.

Don’t Look Up looks to be the equivalent of Netflix’s holiday blockbuster, showing off a star-studded cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Chris Evans, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry and many more. Starring in the nude scene with Streep, DiCaprio has reported that he took issue with the particular moment because he “views Meryl as film royalty”.

Speaking to The Guardian, director Adam McKay told the newspaper, “she is fearless,” before explaining, “And yes, that is a body double. But you know who had a problem with it? Leo [DiCaprio]. Leo just views Meryl as film royalty”. Continuing, the director added, “He didn’t like seeing her with the lower back tattoo, walking for a second naked. He said something to me like: ‘Do you really need to show that?’”.

Responding to DiCaprio’s outrage, McKay commented, “And I was like: ‘It’s President Orlean; it’s not Meryl Streep.’ But she didn’t even blink. She didn’t even bring it up”.

From the award-winning director of Vice and The Big Short, Adam McKay’s film follows two astronomers who try to warn humanity of an impending meteor strike, only for no one to listen and the media to spin the story into a political agenda. Don’t Look Up is released on Netflix in most regions on December 24th, 2021, it is available now in the United States.