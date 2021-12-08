Meryl Streep believed her co-stars called her a goat









Netflix has had an excellent year in terms of revenue but it has also churned out some notable projects and is looking to end the year on a high note with one of the biggest films of the year; Don’t Look Up. Directed by Adam McKay, this star-studded project features the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep among others.

The world is still trying to process just how absurdly we have reacted to the pandemic which is why McKay decided to take it to the next step. Don’t Look Up is a document of the sociopolitical responses to a cataclysmic event like an asteroid heading straight towards Earth which will wipe out humanity. Instead of listening to the experts, the entire event is commercialised.

Streep stars as the President of the United States who tries to figure out ways in which the country can profit from the celestial object. Her co-star Jonah Hill recently revealed how awestruck he was while working with such a legend: “The whole week I’m saying, ‘You know, working with Meryl’s the best, she’s the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), she’s the GOAT. ‘And then today, we’re doing a press conference, and she’s like, ‘You know, Jonah is so comfortable with me, he’s been calling me a goat all week!'”.

Jennifer Lawrence also commented on this hilarious mix-up which made the celebrated actress believe that her colleagues were referring to her as a four-legged domestic animal. In an appearance on The Late Show hosted by Stephen Colbert, Lawrence spoke about the time when she had used the term herself.

During a photoshoot, Lawrence called Streep the “GOAT” to which the actress replied: “That’s right, just tell the old goat where to go.” Lawrence added: “I was like, ‘Meryl, you know that GOAT means greatest of all time, right?” According to her co-stars, Streep “really took it on the chin” and refused to let the supposed insults affect her.