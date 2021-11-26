Jennifer Lawrence justifies Leonardo DiCaprio's higher pay for 'Don't Look Up'









The holiday season is just around the corner and cinema fans are already excited about a number of films that are scheduled to come out around that time. Ranking high on that list of anticipated projects is Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay’s brand new thriller which boasts of a high-profile cast including the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill among others.

After having directed gems like The Big Short, McKay has made what appears to be a highly entertaining sci-fi thriller about a society going haywire. It chronicles the sociopolitical reaction to a cataclysmic event that threatens to wipe out the entirety of humanity, almost as if it is a commentary on the absurdities that we all witness during our collective response to the pandemic.

It is no hidden fact that Netflix projects are bringing in a lot of money these days but one particular financial aspect of Don’t Look Up has caught everyone’s attention. Jennifer Lawrence is one of the highest-paid actresses in the world and has regularly advocated for the abolition of the wage gap in many industries including the world of cinema. However, she was recently asked about the same wage disparity for Don’t Look Up.

In an interview, Lawrence opened up about the fact that Leonardo DiCaprio is set to make $5 million more than her even though they both have starring roles and said that she is fine with the difference in her wages and DiCaprio’s. “Yeah, I saw that too,” Lawrence acknowledged. “Look, Leo brings in more box office than I do. I’m extremely fortunate and happy with my deal.”

She justified her payment contract but defended other women who are fighting for equal pay around the world: “But in other situations, what I have seen—and I’m sure other women in the workforce have seen as well—is that it’s extremely uncomfortable to inquire about equal pay. And if you do question something that appears unequal, you’re told it’s not gender disparity but they can’t tell you what exactly it is.”

Lawrence also pushed to have her name first in the credits because she “was number one on the call sheet.” According to the actress, DiCaprio was fine with that minor detail as he should be because he was making millions of dollars more for the same kind of starring role. Lawrence said: “So… I thought [the credits] should reflect that. Leo was very gracious about it.”

The actress also had doubts about the wage gap but dismissed them by claiming that DiCaprio was a bigger attraction: “I guess maybe somewhere down the line, I kicked the stone further, like, ‘What if it wasn’t equal?’”

A highly-anticipated Christmas release, Don’t Look Up hopes to be the comedy hit of 2021 when it premieres on Netflix worldwide on December 24th. Watch the trailer below.