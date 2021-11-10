'John Wick 4' has officially wrapped production









Well-illustrating Keanu Reeves’ rise to cultural prominence, his role as the titular no-nonsense action hero John Wick in the highly successful franchise merges his previous personalities in Point Break and The Matrix to form a cool and dangerous genre icon. A fourth film in the franchise is en route, with a recent official announcement revealing that the latest instalment has wrapped filming.

Quickly becoming Keanu Reeves’ most successful franchise, the story follows the actor as an ex-hit-man who becomes embroiled with gang warfare after someone steals his dog. At least, this is how the story starts in the first film before he becomes the target of an assassination by local deadly gangs in the following two instalments.

As revealed by the actor Shamier Anderson on an Instagram post, production on the fourth film has now been completed, with the actor appearing in several pictures alongside Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen whilst also revealing the possible title for the new film, John Wick: Hagakure. The title refers to a book and spiritual bible for warriors, becoming the definitive guide of the samurai during the Pacific war.

Laurence Fishburne, who appeared alongside Keanu Reeves in the influential Matrix series also stars in the John Wick franchise, recently spoke to Collider and revealed the possibilities of how the story may end. Speaking to the publication, the actor stated, “John may survive all this shit, but at the end of it, there’s no happy ending. He’s got nowhere to go. Honestly, I challenge you right now, here’s a question to you: How do you fucking want me to end it?”.

Continuing, the star added, “Do you think he’s going to ride off into the fucking sunset? He’s killed 300 fucking people and he’s just going to [walk away], everything’s okay? He’s just going to fall in love with a love interest? If you’re this fucking guy, if this guy really exist[ed], how is this guy’s day going to end? He’s fucked for the rest of his life. It’s just a matter of time”.

The yet unofficially titled John Wick 4 hits theatres on May 27, 2022. Check out Shamier Anderson’s Instagram post below.